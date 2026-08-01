MOMO loan defaulters can’t escape – MTN Ghana

Dickson Amoung-Yam, MTN Ghana’s Field Service Manager (Network) in Kumasi, has urged customers of the Mobile Money (MOMO) to repay the loans they borrow from their accounts.

He stated that “Borrowers who take loans and refuse to pay can no longer escape because of the Ghana Card they used to register on their accounts.”

Mr Amoung-Yam gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a media and stakeholders’ engagement organised by the MTN Ghana in Sunyani.

He expressed worry that: “previously, some people used their SIM cards to access loans and later disposed them off for new ones to avoid repayment,” warning that if such persons tried to register another SIM card, they would be detected because their details are already in the service system”.

Mr Amoung-Yaw encouraged all those who had borrowed money from the MOMO services to pay back on time so that other individuals could also benefit.

He reiterated that customer satisfaction drove the company’s operations, and motivated MTN Ghana to do more, saying that it was because of that commitment that the company was investing heavily to guarantee customer satisfaction of services.

Mr Amoung-Yam urged customers not to hesitate to report service problems to the company for the needed attention.

He said there had been no barrier to the company’s existence, adding that: “Even farmers at their farms are now able to make calls and send messages from the forest,” which was an indication that every area in Ghana was gradually being covered with signals.

Mr Amoung-Yam said there were several Apps that customers could access to prevent the long queues that were often mounted at the MTN offices.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.