GIPA calls for infrastructure expansion to address post-harvest losses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has identified post-harvest losses of crops as a major challenge in the nation’s agriculture sector, calling for the expansion of physical infrastructure to address the problem.
Mr Abdul Razack Baba, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the GIPA, said addressing the post-harvest losses would boost investor confidence and spur investments in the sector.
He cited an example where cashew apples rot in the farms because of lack of processing factories and infrastructure challenges, making it difficult to bring the fruits from the farm gates.
Speaking at a regional forum in Sunyani, Mr Baba said GIPA was presently working to improve infrastructure, and ensure that clear national policies that were favourable for businesses to thrive.
GIPA organised the forum on the theme: “Driving local investment, unlocking regional potential: Mapping opportunities and mobilising growth in the Bono Region,” and to spotlight opportunities and to drive both local and foreign investment in the region’s agriculture sector.
Mr Baba stressed that GIPA’s interest was in joint ventures and presently looking for existing businesses to promote their economic activities and called for partnerships between businesses.
“The good news is that the Bank of Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance is reducing the lending rates for existing companies to have access to capital and to expand their businesses,” he stated.
Mr Baba said: “Now the GIPA is looking for individuals who have land for them to register their lands and link them up to investors”. Mr Joseph Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, noted that the re
gion occupied a strategic position with favourable climate, fertile agricultural lands, peaceful environment, and industrious people good for investment.
He said that beyond those advantages, the region had a unique combination of available land, abundant natural resources, a productive workforce, and strong traditional institutions.
Mr Akwaboa urged investors to take advantage of the region’s agriculture potential and incest into agro-processing of cashew, maize, cassava, yam, plantain, vegetables and fruits like mango and its flourishing cocoa sector.
He said that opportunities existed in food processing, fruit juice production, starch manufacturing, edible oils, animal feed production, rice milling, flour production, and large-scale warehousing.
Mr Akwaboa noted that adding value and transforming those resources would not only empower farmers and build a resilient economy, but also reduce post-harvest losses, create job opportunities, and strengthen the economic base of local communities.
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