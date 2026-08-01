Sam George distributes fertilisers to over 5,100 farmers at Ningo-Prampram

Audio By Carbonatix
Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-Prampram and Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, has distributed 3,500 bags of 50-kilogramme fertiliser to some crop farmers in his constituency.
The distribution, done under the under the government’s Feed Ghana Programme, forms part of efforts to support farmers to increase agricultural productivity, strengthen food security and enhance livelihoods.
Addressing beneficiaries, he said the intervention underscored the government’s commitment, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, to improve the agricultural sector through the Feed Ghana Programme.
He said the initiative sought to boost food production, reduce the country’s dependence on food imports, and create sustainable employment opportunities through agriculture.
The MP urged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the fertilisers to improve crop yields and contribute to national food production.
Some of the beneficiary farmers expressed their gratitude to the government and MP for the support, describing the fertiliser distribution as a timely intervention that would ease the burden of purchasing farm inputs during the planting season.
They said the support would enable them to increase production and improve their incomes.
Among dignitaries present at the event were Mr Raphael Uriel Nartey, the District Chief Executive for the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly; Mr Issah Adamu Vanguard, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman; constituency executives; party supporters; and other stakeholders.
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