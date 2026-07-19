Ablakwa announces free fertilisers, seedlings for over 5,000 North Tongu farmers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that more than 5,000 farmers in the constituency will receive free fertilisers, seedlings and other agricultural support services as part of an initiative aimed at boosting local food production.
In a post shared on his official social media page, the minister said the intervention follows the recent donation of freezers to women traders at the Juapong Market on July 17.
He said the latest initiative is targeted at supporting farmers across the constituency with essential farm inputs and services to enhance productivity.
"Over 5,000 farmers will benefit from this MP's initiative in my beloved North Tongu this week," he wrote.
The legislator reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every resident of the constituency benefits from development interventions.
"We shall leave no constituent behind," Mr Ablakwa stated.
The initiative forms part of the MP's ongoing support programmes for traders, farmers and other groups in North Tongu.
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