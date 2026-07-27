We’re providing consular support to detained Asante Akyem North MP – Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that the government is providing consular assistance to Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament, Kwame Ohene Frimpong.

The legislator remains in detention in the Netherlands following his arrest over alleged money laundering and romance scam-related offences.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Ablakwa said Ghana's mission in The Hague has been actively engaging Dutch authorities, the MP's family and his legal team to ensure that his rights are protected throughout the legal proceedings.

“Following his detention, our mission in The Hague has taken up the matter and is offering consular assistance to the Honourable Member of Parliament. They are coordinating with his family and his legal representatives as well as relevant Dutch authorities to ensure that he is treated in accordance with internationally recognised standards and that his rights are not violated,” he said on Monday, July 27.

Mr Frimpong was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on May 8 in connection with allegations of money laundering and romance scam-related offences.

His prolonged absence from Parliament has since sparked constitutional debate over the possible application of Article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, which provides for the vacation of a parliamentary seat if an MP is absent from 15 consecutive sittings without the permission of the Speaker.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that he personally visited the legislator while on an official trip to the Netherlands and said the MP appeared to be in good condition.

“I can confirm that on the 24th of May 2026, I personally paid the Honourable MP a consular visit in The Hague. I also noted that he was doing quite well when I engaged him. I also had the opportunity of interacting with his lawyer during my consular visit to The Hague,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also revealed that he raised the matter with the Netherlands' Minister for Justice and Security, David van Weel, during a meeting on July 21.

“In addition, during a courtesy call on me by the Dutch Minister for Justice and Security, His Excellency David van Weel, on 21st July 2026, I raised the matter with him and the Dutch Minister for Justice and Security assured that the Dutch government is committed to due process and will ensure that the rights of the Honourable Member of Parliament are protected,” he stated.

Mr Ablakwa said the government remains committed to ensuring that the MP receives all the necessary consular support as he contests the extradition proceedings against him.

He added that the government wishes Mr Frimpong well as the legal process unfolds in the Netherlands.

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