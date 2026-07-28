Government probes reported recruitment of Ghanaians into Russia-Ukraine war

Ghana has launched investigations into alleged criminal recruitment networks after 272 Ghanaian nationals were reported to have been drafted into the Russia-Ukraine conflict through fraudulent overseas employment schemes.

The Government is also engaging foreign authorities to establish the identities and welfare of the affected Ghanaians and provide consular assistance where appropriate.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, announced the measures at a media briefing in Accra on Monday on recent consular developments and Ghana’s diplomatic engagements.

He said 55 of the reported cases involved Ghanaians who had died, while two others were being held as prisoners of war.

Mr Ablakwa said information gathered during his recent visit to Kyiv suggested that the recruitment of Ghanaians formed part of a broader pattern involving nationals of several African countries.

“It is estimated that about 1,780 African nationals from 36 countries have joined Russian forces,” he said.

The Minister said many of the affected Ghanaians had responded to employment advertisements for jobs in construction, hospitality, logistics and security services but were instead allegedly recruited into the conflict.

He said the Ministry was working with the relevant foreign authorities to verify the identities and welfare of the affected Ghanaians, while domestic security agencies investigated the alleged recruitment networks.

Mr Ablakwa said the Government had intensified public education to encourage prospective migrants to verify overseas employment opportunities before travelling.

He said the reported cases formed part of a broader challenge involving fraudulent overseas recruitment, human trafficking and irregular migration.

“Criminal networks continue to exploit vulnerable Ghanaians through false promises of employment, education and business opportunities abroad, exposing many to trafficking, forced labour, cyber-enabled criminal activities and other forms of exploitation,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa said the Government had strengthened cooperation among national security agencies, international partners and Ghana’s diplomatic missions to improve prevention, rescue, repatriation and public awareness.

He urged prospective migrants to verify all overseas employment opportunities before making travel arrangements.

The Minister outlined recent consular interventions undertaken by the Government, including the voluntary repatriation of 638 Ghanaian nationals from Libya through humanitarian return operations conducted with the International Organisation for Migration, the Libyan authorities and Ghana’s Embassy in Tripoli.

He said the returnees received health screening, psychosocial support and reintegration assistance on arrival in Ghana.

Mr Ablakwa said 244 Ghanaian nationals had also been repatriated from Cambodia after being recruited through what he described as cyber-enabled employment schemes.

He said the Government had secured waivers of immigration overstay penalties for hundreds of stranded Ghanaians and was continuing to work with international partners to facilitate the return of others.

Mr Ablakwa also expressed concern about alleged trafficking networks linked to the QNET scam operating in parts of West Africa.

He said investigations indicated that victims were persuaded to pay up to US$5,000 on the promise of overseas employment before travelling through neighbouring countries, where many allegedly had their passports, mobile phones and money confiscated and were pressured to recruit others.

The Minister said that since January 2026, 61 Ghanaian nationals had been rescued from locations in Côte d’Ivoire, of whom 45 had been repatriated, while another 315 Ghanaians had returned home following enforcement operations by the Ivorian authorities.

He said that the Government had also facilitated the repatriation of Ghanaian nationals from Togo and Liberia who had fallen victim to similar schemes.

Mr Ablakwa said the Ministry was strengthening collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education, the Ghana Immigration Service, the Economic and Organised Crime Office, the Cyber Security Authority and other stakeholders to promote safe and regular migration.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaian nationals abroad through enhanced international cooperation, intelligence-sharing, victim protection, rescue operations, prosecution of traffickers and public education on safe migration.

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