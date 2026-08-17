Genser Energy secures 456m euros to accelerate next phase of growth across West Africa

Genser Energy Investments LLC ("Genser" or the "Company"), a leading integrated energy company in West Africa, today announced the successful completion of a 456 million euros term and revolving credit facilities package arranged by First Rand Bank Limited (acting through its Rand Merchant Bank Division) (“RMB”), Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (“Absa”), and the Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking Division) (“Standard Bank”).



The funds provide working capital to support the completion of ongoing EPC projects, strengthen the Company's balance sheet, and provide additional financial flexibility to support its strategic priorities and continued growth.

The financing marks another significant milestone in Genser's long-term strategy, strengthening the Company's financial platform while supporting continued investment in strategic energy infrastructure, operational expansion and new growth opportunities across West Africa.



The transaction builds on Genser Energy Ghana’s landmark US$428 million corporate refinancing and Genser Energy d’Ivoire SA’s EUR 200m equipment loan facility completed in 2025, demonstrating the Company's continued ability to attract support from leading financial institutions as it expands its integrated gas-to-power platform.



"Since day one, Genser has taken a long-term approach to building energy infrastructure across West Africa," said Baafour Asiamah-Adjei, CEO of Genser Energy.

“This financing reflects the confidence our financial partners continue to place in that vision, and we are grateful for the support of RMB, Absa and Standard Bank. As we continue to grow, our focus remains unchanged: investing in large-scale infrastructure that delivers reliable energy, supports industry and creates long-term value for the countries and communities we serve.”

The financing follows Genser's successful strategic shareholder transition, announced in July 2026, and marks another important milestone as the Company enters its next phase of growth and continues to expand its integrated energy platform.



Later this year, Genser expects to commission the Gas Conditioning Plant (GCP) and the Takoradi Natural Gas Liquids Export Terminal (TNET), marking another important milestone in the Company's evolution.



The recent financing provides additional flexibility to support continued investment in Ghana while advancing Genser's expansion into Côte d'Ivoire and other strategic West African markets.





Founded in 2006, Genser Energy is a privately owned integrated energy solutions and infrastructure company focused on supporting industrial growth and energy security across West Africa. The company has an installed generation capacity of more than 334 MW and owns and operates a 436-kilometre privately developed natural gas pipeline network across Ghana. supplies power to industrial clients and utilities in Ghana and participates in cross-border power exports across the region. Built for impact. Engineered for growth.

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