More patrons troop in as 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair clinic enters final day stretch

Audio By Carbonatix
More patrons are trooping into the Junction Mall in Nungua as the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic enters its final day, with prospective homeowners, property investors and members of the public taking advantage of the opportunity to explore housing and financing solutions.
The fair, which opened on Friday, September 25, has brought together financial institutions, property developers, building-material suppliers and other service providers to offer practical solutions for people looking to buy, build, finance, furnish or improve their homes.
The increasing patronage on the final day has created a busy atmosphere at the mall, as visitors move between exhibition stands, engage industry experts and seek information on property, mortgages, construction and other home-related services.
Mortgage financing remains a major attraction, with Republic Bank officials available to engage prospective homeowners on financing options and the requirements for accessing mortgage facilities.
Beyond mortgages, patrons can explore property investment opportunities and solutions covering construction, building materials, home security, renewable energy, electric mobility and other aspects of the housing value chain.
The clinic has already recorded strong patronage during its first two days, with visitors using the platform to compare options, ask questions and obtain expert guidance on their homeownership and investment plans.
Participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar and Nestas Home Ltd.
With the fair closing today, organisers are encouraging anyone considering buying a home, building on their own land, investing in property or improving an existing home to make the most of the remaining hours.
For prospective homeowners who may be uncertain about mortgage financing, property selection or construction, the fair offers the opportunity to speak directly with professionals, receive guidance and compare different solutions in one location.
Existing homeowners can also benefit by engaging exhibitors on home improvement, security, energy and other services.
The Habitat Fair is therefore providing more than an exhibition of products and services; it is giving patrons an opportunity to move from simply considering homeownership to exploring practical steps towards achieving it.
Members of the public are encouraged to head to the Junction Mall in Nungua today and make the most of the final day before the fair closes.
For anyone with a housing or property investment goal, the final day provides a last opportunity at this edition of the clinic to meet experts, ask questions, explore available options and identify solutions that fit their plans.
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