CSIR moves to turn scientific research into jobs, national growth 

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will bring scientists, businesses, investors and policymakers together in October to help turn locally developed research into market-ready products, new businesses and solutions to Ghana’s development problems.

The CSIR Scientific Conference and Innovation Fair 2026 will showcase research in agriculture, food security, biotechnology, construction, water resources, environmental protection and industrial development.

Director-General of CSIR, Prof. Paul Bosu, announced at the media launch that the Scientific Conference would run from October 14 to 15, while the Innovation Fair would take place from October 16 to 18.

He said the conference would provide a platform for researchers to generate, share and examine knowledge. The fair would then move the findings towards practical use, adoption and commercialisation.

“Research achieves its greatest value when the knowledge generated is translated into solutions that address real challenges and improve lives,” he stated.

“As a country, we need science that responds to the needs of our farmers, industries, communities and businesses,” he added.

The events, Prof. Bosu said, would strengthen links between research institutions and Ghana’s productive sectors.

“We want Ghanaians to come and see CSIR. We want Ghanaians to come and feel CSIR. And we want Ghanaians to come and taste CSIR,” he said.

Deputy Director-General of CSIR, Prof. Marian Dorcas Quain, disclosed that more than 500 scientists across the council’s 13 institutes were conducting over 300 research projects valued at nearly GH¢100 million.

The projects cover climate-smart agriculture, food security, biodiversity, sustainable construction, water resources, biotechnology and public policy.

She cited pod borer-resistant cowpea, climate-smart rice breeding materials, hydroponic systems, nano-fertiliser technology, improved fish-smoking ovens, low-carbon concrete, improved cookstoves and briquette technology among CSIR’s innovations.

Prof. Quain said the conference would allow scientists to share major findings and build stronger partnerships with universities and industry.

“This is where we can partner with industry and academia to turn out more research,” she explained, adding that such cooperation could encourage businesses to adopt scientific solutions.

Mrs Naomi Owusu, CSIR Director of Commercialisation, said the three-day Innovation Fair, the first of its kind, would be held at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

The fair is themed: “From Research to Market: The Role of CSIR in Driving Innovation for National Development.”

“We are not hiding again. We are going to the park,” she declared, inviting the public to attend.

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