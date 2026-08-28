Zanetor proposes CSIR funding for cassava, hemp-based alternatives to plastics

Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has proposed increased funding for scientific research into plant-based alternatives to conventional plastics as part of efforts to tackle Ghana’s growing plastic waste problem.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for her vetting on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) could be supported to develop biodegradable materials from locally available crops such as cassava and hemp.

“What I believe can be done in addition to this is to channel some funding towards the CSIR, so that they can actually look into biological alternatives, for example hemp, for example cassava,” she said.

She noted that Ghana had abundant plant resources that could be transformed into alternatives capable of breaking down naturally rather than persisting in the environment.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also called for a coordinated national response to plastic pollution involving government institutions, communities and the private sector.

“I believe that once again with regards to the issue around plastic waste, it’s an all-of-government, all-of-society approach,” she said.

She further proposed stronger standards for landfills to prevent hazardous substances and toxic chemicals from contaminating soil and groundwater.

According to her, landfills should have non-permeable bases to prevent harmful substances from leaching into the environment, describing the measure as an “absolute necessity.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.