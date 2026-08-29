National

Mahama swears in Mahama Ayariga, Zanetor as Ministers

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 August 2026 12:48pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Mahama Ayariga as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

The two were sworn into office at a ceremony at the Jubilee House on Saturday, August 29, 2026, following their approval by Parliament on Thursday after appearing before the Appointments Committee for their vetting.

The ceremony formally marks the beginning of their tenure in their respective portfolios.

The appointments come as part of changes to President Mahama’s administration, with Ayariga moving from his position as Majority Leader in Parliament to take charge of the Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs portfolio, while Dr Zanetor assumes responsibility for Environment, Science and Technology.

Following the administration of the constitutional oaths, Mr Ayariga assured President Mahama that he and Dr Zanetor had listened carefully to his expectations and would work to fulfil the commitments made to Ghanaians during the 2024 election campaign.

“I want to assure you that we have listened carefully to your indication as to exactly what you expect of us as ministers of state and how you expect us to execute the assignment. I want to assure you that we will do exactly that,” he said.

He added that the President’s approach to governance and engagement with ordinary Ghanaians would guide the two ministers in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We will work to realise the commitments that you made to Ghanaians in your promise to reset the country when you campaigned in 2024,” Mr Ayariga said.

President Mahama has subsequently charged the newly sworn-in ministers to uphold accountability, transparency and integrity as they begin their respective assignments.

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