‘Relax, I’m not contesting you in 2028’ — DVLA CEO tells Zanetor

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, has dismissed speculation that he is preparing to challenge Klottey Korle MP Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings in the 2028 parliamentary election.

Mr Neequaye Kotey said that although he has the right to contest the constituency if he chooses to, he has not decided to do so in 2028.

“If I’m eyeing that seat, it’s not against any law. I have the right to contest for that seat,” he said.

He added: “For now, I have not made up my mind, so Dr Zanetor should relax. The way she is going around, she should relax. I am not going to contest her.”

Mr Neequaye Kotey, popularly known as “Logas”, said his political involvement in the constituency goes back several decades.

“This is my third time as a constituency executive. At age 17, I was a branch secretary for the NDC in the Korle Klottey Constituency, but I wasn’t allowed to register,” he said.

He said he later served as a polling agent in 2004 before becoming a branch chairman, deputy constituency communications officer and subsequently constituency communications officer.

He is currently the constituency’s Vice Chairman.

Mr Neequaye Kotey also stressed his roots in the constituency, particularly Osu.

“I am an indigene of Klottey Korle. I am from Osu. My hometown is Osu. I cut across all four traditional areas of Osu,” he said.

The DVLA CEO said he has never concealed his political ambitions and would openly declare his intentions if he decided to contest the seat.

“If I want to contest for that constituency seat, I am free. I am good and capable enough to do it, but I have said 2028; I’m not contesting,” he said.

He, however, stopped short of ruling out a possible parliamentary bid beyond 2028.

“I don’t know if the Lord will change my mind for subsequent years, but for 2028, I’m not contesting,” he said.

He added: “Even in 2028, never say never. I can decide to contest; I don’t break any law.”

“For me, I don’t hide my political ambition. If I want to contest, I will say it clearly: I want to contest,” he stated.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has represented Klottey Korle in Parliament since 2017.

Mr Neequaye Kotey was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA in January 2025 and has since overseen reforms at the authority, including efforts to clear a backlog of driving licences and expand its services.

He also recently disclosed that he had rejected an alleged GH¢4 million inducement linked to opposition to the DVLA’s new number plate reforms and said the matter had been reported to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He spoke on Starr FM,

For now, however, Mr Neequaye Kotey says he is not preparing for a parliamentary contest against Dr Agyeman-Rawlings in 2028, while leaving his political options beyond that election open.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.