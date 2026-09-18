Alidu Seidu joins OGC Nice on loan

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Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has joined French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on loan from Stade Rennais until the end of the 2026/27 season.
The 26-year-old has moved to Nice as a joker signing following defensive injuries to Antoine Mendy and Moïse Bombito.
Seidu, who has 25 caps for the Black Stars, brings valuable Ligue 1 experience to the club, having previously featured for Clermont Foot and Rennes.
Bientôt au combat. pic.twitter.com/jRLVsIsP2o— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) September 18, 2026
The versatile defender can operate both at right-back and centre-back and will be hoping to secure regular playing time during his spell with Nice.
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