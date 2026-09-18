Football

Alidu Seidu joins OGC Nice on loan

Source: Penty Dzidzor Newton  
  18 September 2026 7:26pm
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Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has joined French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on loan from Stade Rennais until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 26-year-old has moved to Nice as a joker signing following defensive injuries to Antoine Mendy and Moïse Bombito.

Seidu, who has 25 caps for the Black Stars, brings valuable Ligue 1 experience to the club, having previously featured for Clermont Foot and Rennes.

The versatile defender can operate both at right-back and centre-back and will be hoping to secure regular playing time during his spell with Nice.

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