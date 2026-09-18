Agbogbloshie site to be transformed into industrial park after waste evacuation – Mahama

President John Mahama says the land being reclaimed through the evacuation of waste from Agbogbloshie will be transformed into an Industrial Park.

He said the redevelopment would include the establishment of a major textile factory, creating an opportunity to turn the currently heavily polluted area into a productive economic zone.

“After that, the reclaimed land will become an Industrial Park and a major textile factory,” President Mahama said.

He was speaking at the commencement of an exercise to evacuate accumulated waste from Agbogbloshie to the Adepa Engineered Landfill Site.

President Mahama said the government would take steps to ensure that the reclaimed land does not become a dumping ground again.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces would help protect the reclaimed area, while the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly would enforce sanitation by-laws to prevent a recurrence.

“The site must not become a dump again,” he stressed.

The President said the redevelopment forms part of broader efforts to address Ghana’s waste management challenges while creating opportunities for economic activity.

The waste evacuation exercise, which is expected to take about 90 days, involves the use of equipment under the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), including tipper trucks, excavators, bulldozers and wheel loaders.

The government is also working with private road contractors and the Ghana Armed Forces to support the operation.

President Mahama said the government’s broader waste management plan includes the provision of waste bins, transfer stations, additional landfill sites and recycling plants to improve the country’s sanitation system.

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