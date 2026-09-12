Taxpayers’ money shouldn’t fund National Cathedral; Christians can contribute towards it – Mahama

FILE PHOTO: Ghana's President-elect John Dramani Mahama, 66, speaks with Reuters journalists in his office after general elections, in Accra, Ghana, December 13, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo - RC2GOBADLRFY

President John Mahama has reiterated that taxpayers’ money should not be used to fund the construction of a National Cathedral, arguing that Christians in Ghana should be able to mobilise the resources needed for the project.

He also maintained that the location of the National Cathedral was problematic, citing the concentration of major public facilities in the area and the demolition of several properties to make way for the project.

Speaking at a citizens' engagement during his tour of the Upper West Region, he said that although he has nothing against the construction of a National Cathedral, he believes the project should not be financed with taxpayers’ money.

“My second problem was that we shouldn't use taxpayers' money.”

He said the Christian community, through its various groups, should be capable of raising funds for the construction of the facility.

“I mean, how many Christians are in this country? If we all pay 1,000 cedis each, we should be able to construct a national cathedral,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the location of the National Cathedral, saying the area already hosts several major public institutions and facilities.

“My principle has always been that the location has been a problem,” President Mahama said.

He mentioned Parliament, the International Conference Centre, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the National Theatre as some of the major facilities located within the area.

“So normally during ceremonies, you have the stadium not far, and that's the way we used to go to Black Star Square. So if you go and put this major thing there again, it will constrict that whole area,” he said.

President Mahama further criticised the demolition of properties to make way for the project, including judges’ residences, the residence of the Malian Ambassador and the old passport office.

“My problem was also that the amount of destruction we had to cause to clear the area; broke 10 judges' residences.

"We broke the Malian Ambassador's residence. Up to now, we've not replaced it. And several other properties, the old passport office, all of them were demolished to make way for a national cathedral,” he said.

The President stressed that his position should not be interpreted as opposition to the idea of a National Cathedral, saying he is a Christian and has no objection to such a facility.

“I am a Christian myself. I have nothing against having a national cathedral,” he said.

President Mahama also disclosed that a forensic audit into the National Cathedral project has been completed and is currently with the Attorney General.

He said a copy of the audit would be made available to the Christian Council to enable it to examine how the funds, which he put at almost $90 million, were spent.

“The forensic audit is ready; it's with the Attorney General, and I'll make a copy of it available to the Christian Council so that they can look at the processes of what went into the expenditure of the 90 million dollars, so that if there's any corrective action, we can take it together,” he said.

President Mahama also noted that he has promised to continue projects and policies inherited from the previous administration where they were in the interest of the people.

He, however, maintained that the National Cathedral was different because it is not a national policy but a personal pledge made by former President Akufo-Addo.

“The only one is the National Cathedral, but that was not a national policy. It was a personal pledge by the former president. It was a personal pledge by the former president to God. So that one, it wasn't national policy,” he said.

The Christian Council of Ghana on Friday, September 11, 2026, announced it has constituted a technical committee comprising representatives from various Christian groupings to explore possible ways to revive the stalled National Cathedral project.

The committee has been given one month to develop a practical funding model for the project and make recommendations on its proposed location and other outstanding issues.

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