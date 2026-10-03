National | Politics

‘We’ve complied with all the rules’ – NPP assures transparency in national elections

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  3 October 2026 11:50am
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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it has put in place measures to ensure transparency and compliance with electoral rules ahead of its national officers’ elections in Kumasi.

The party’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, said the election organisers had complied with the required rules and standards and had taken steps to give all aspirants access to the relevant delegate registers.

Speaking ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, Mr Nimako said all aspirants had been provided with both provisional and final delegates’ registers.

“We’ve complied with all the rules and standards to make this election transparent.”

He added that the accreditation of delegates had also been completed ahead of the exercise.

“All aspirants were given provisional and final register and we’ve accredited all delegates.”

Mr Nimako said the measures formed part of efforts to ensure that the internal elections were conducted in accordance with the party’s rules and applicable electoral guidelines.

The NPP is expected to elect its national officers at the conference, with the Electoral Commission (EC) set to conduct the election under the supervision of the party’s National Officers Elections Committee.

The party had earlier said concerns raised by aspirants over the delegates’ register were reviewed during the validation process, with the committee checking disputed names and details against source records submitted by regions and institutions.

The elections are scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with thousands of accredited delegates expected to participate.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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