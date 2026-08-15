Galamsey will be a key issue for NPP’s 2028 campaign – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to make illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, a major campaign issue ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says the party's decision will be driven by the growing threat illegal mining poses to Ghana's water bodies and the livelihoods of communities.

He said the issue must be treated as a national concern rather than merely a political talking point.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM after voting in the NPP's Eastern Regional elections on Saturday, August 15, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said galamsey would occupy a central position in the party's campaign messaging in 2028.

“Galamsey will form the core of the narrative of our campaign in 2028,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the party's renewed focus on illegal mining would not be based solely on the political significance of the issue or its use by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in previous campaigns.

He argued that the continued destruction of rivers and other water sources makes the fight against galamsey an issue of national survival.

“Water is life. If today the Birim River is destroyed and we can’t even get water, we need to talk about it.”

The MP said the consequences of illegal mining extend beyond environmental degradation, warning that the destruction of water bodies could threaten livelihoods and access to essential resources.

“It is not just about campaign. It’s about survival, it’s about livelihood, it’s about humanity,” he added.

His comments come as illegal mining continues to feature prominently in Ghana's national discourse, particularly over concerns about the pollution and destruction of major rivers and the impact on communities that depend on them.

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