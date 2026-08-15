Makafui Woanyah retains NPP Volta Regional Chairmanship

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Makafui Kofi Woanyah has secured another term as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Volta Regional Chairman after winning the party’s regional executive elections.
Mr Woanyah defeated his challenger, Joseph Wallace Homenya, by 21 votes in the contest.
Provisional results indicate that the incumbent polled 169 votes, compared with 148 votes for Mr Homenya.
The election had generated interest within the party, with supporters of Mr Woanyah pointing to his role in the development of the NPP’s structures and its electoral activities in the Volta Region as reasons for his victory.
His opponent, however, attracted support from members who believed the party required a change in leadership and a different strategy to rebuild its support base.
They argued that fresh leadership could help unite the party, improve its appeal and attract more members ahead of future elections.
Mr Woanyah’s victory means he will continue to oversee the NPP’s affairs in the Volta Region as the party works to reorganise its structures and improve its electoral fortunes.
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