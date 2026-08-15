NPP rebuilding to reclaim parliamentary seats lost in 2024 – Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun efforts to rebuild its structures and regain parliamentary seats it lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said the party had acknowledged the challenges that contributed to its poor electoral performance and was taking steps to address them ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speaking to the media after casting his ballot during the NPP's Eastern Regional elections on Saturday, August 15, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the party was determined to learn from the setbacks it suffered in 2024.

He said the NPP's difficulties were not confined to individual constituencies, arguing that the party also lost ground in several constituencies it had traditionally considered strongholds.

According to him, constituencies in the Western Region, Greater Accra and other parts of the country that had previously been considered safe for the NPP also proved challenging during the last election.

“Myself I struggled and it is not just me. Nationally we struggled with even traditional seats; Takoradi, Awutu Senya and the many seats in Greater Accra that we win with ease, we struggled" he told Channel One TV.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the party had accepted responsibility for its performance and was using the experience to prepare for the next election.

He cautioned the governing NDC against assuming that the outcome of the 2024 election would automatically be repeated in 2028.

“What the NDC should know is that every election comes with its own unique challenges and we have accepted that we had a unique challenge and we are ready to go over this challenge.”

The Minority Chief Whip said the NPP had already begun laying the groundwork to strengthen its electoral fortunes, including rebuilding its grassroots structures and positioning itself to win back lost constituencies.

He said the party's focus was now on addressing the weaknesses exposed by the 2024 election and ensuring that its parliamentary candidates and constituency structures were better prepared for the 2028 polls.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh expressed confidence that with the necessary groundwork, the NPP could recover the parliamentary seats it lost and improve its performance in the next general election.

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