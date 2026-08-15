Health | National

Otumfuo calls for urgent action to end maternal deaths in Ghana

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 August 2026 2:24pm
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The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for urgent and pragmatic measures to reduce maternal deaths in Ghana, describing the loss of women during childbirth as unacceptable in the 21st century.

He made the call when the Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Grace Ayensu Danquah, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi as part of her official tour of the Ashanti Region.

The meeting formed part of efforts to engage key stakeholders on strategies to strengthen maternal healthcare delivery and accelerate the reduction of preventable maternal deaths.

Otumfuo commended the Deputy Minister for her work under the Maternal Mortality Action and Response Programme (M-MARP) and welcomed the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to tackle maternal mortality.

He said it was unacceptable for women to visit health facilities to give birth and not return home alive.

The Asantehene therefore urged doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers to demonstrate commitment and professionalism in providing maternal healthcare.

He cautioned against negligence and called on health professionals to take all necessary steps to prevent avoidable maternal deaths.

Otumfuo also urged pregnant women to attend antenatal clinics regularly and adhere to medical advice.

He noted that timely access to antenatal and skilled healthcare could help identify and manage complications before they become life-threatening.

The Asantehene further encouraged the Deputy Minister to pursue the M-MARP initiative with urgency, describing it as an important intervention in the country's efforts to reduce maternal deaths.

Dr Ayensu Danquah is in the Ashanti Region as part of a tour to engage health facilities and key stakeholders on ways to strengthen maternal healthcare services and improve outcomes for mothers and newborns.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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