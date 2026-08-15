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Prioritise Bawumia’s interest and vote on merit – NPP elder urges delegates  

Source: GNA  
  15 August 2026 2:23pm
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A member of the Bono Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, has urged delegates participating in the party's Bono Regional Executive Election to vote on merit and prioritise the interests of the party and its 2028 Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.  

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after casting his ballot at the GNAT Hall in Sunyani, the venue for the election, Mr Mensah Appiah advised delegates to elect loyal, competent and dedicated candidates capable of advancing the vision and electoral fortunes of the party.  

The election, being supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), was progressing smoothly amid a strong security presence maintained by the Ghana Police Service when the GNA arrived at the scene.  

Mr Appiah, 75, a former Organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region and popularly known in political circles as "Orga", emphasised the importance of the delegates' choices to the party's future success.  

“Our Election 2028 victory largely depends on the candidates you are about to pick today,” he said.  

 “Bawumia and our great elephant party are depending on the choice you make today for our political victory in 2028.”  

He commended both delegates and candidates for their conduct and lauded the transparent nature of the election process, expressing optimism that the exercise would end peacefully.  

Looking ahead to the 2028 General Election, Mr Appiah said the party must remain united and focus on promoting the ideals and leadership qualities of Dr Bawumia.  

He cautioned that internal disputes and unnecessary disagreements could undermine the party's chances of success.  

“The NPP and Bawumia count on us for victory in 2028, and we must make well-informed decisions now, in order not to fail him in the next General Election”, Mr Appiah advised.  

In a separate interview, the Bono Regional Communications Officer of the NPP, Gabriel Korang, said 281 delegates were expected to vote in the election.  

He explained that the delegates would elect office holders from 29 candidates contesting various regional executive positions.  

The positions include Regional Chairman, First Vice Chairman, Second Vice Chairman, Regional Secretary, Treasurer, Organiser, Women's Organiser, Youth Organiser, Communications Officer and Nasara Coordinator.  

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