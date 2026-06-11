Kpando NPP coordinators and party members apologise for misconduct

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) coordinators and party members in the Volta Region have rendered an apology to the party for misconduct and misrepresentation of facts.

They included the Kpando Dean of NPP Coordinators, Franklin Ankude; a Coordinator, Michael Hebia; and another Coordinator, Lawson Gagri. The rest are Anyomi Raymond, Teechie Elorm Prosper, and Robert Segbefia, who are all members of the NPP in the Kpando Constituency of the Volta Region.

According to them, their actions, which included trumpeting unconfirmed allegations against some NPP executives with regard to the disbursement of party funds on December 7, 2024, during the general elections, have caused harm to the image of the party.

“In truth, we were seriously misinformed by some executives and, unfortunately, proceeded with the press conference without first seeking clarification through the appropriate party channels," they stated in the apology letter.

The undersigned names, therefore, appealed to the party’s hierarchy to forgive them for their utterances, as they have realised their mistakes and repented.

“We acknowledge that this action was inappropriate and inconsistent with the values and procedures of our party. We sincerely recognise that our actions brought embarrassment and discomfort to the Constituency Executives, Regional Executives, and the National Executives of the New Patriotic Party," they said.

“We, therefore, render our unreserved and unqualified apology to the Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, and National Executives of the Party”, they stated.

The members promised to be of good behaviour while remaining committed to promoting the values and ethos of the NPP and contributing to its electoral fortunes.

“We respectfully appeal for leniency and assure the leadership of the Party that such an incident will never be repeated. We remain committed to upholding party unity, discipline, and respect for established communication channels in all our future engagements," they concluded.

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