Enoch Amegbletor eyes Volta Regional NPP Communications Officer position

Audio By Carbonatix
A former Ketu North New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Enoch Amegbletor, has made a comeback to join the party's regional leadership.
He aims to be elected as the Volta Regional NPP Communications Officer in the upcoming elections after successfully passing the vetting process.
He will face competition from the incumbent, Perry Quarshie Nuwordu, who is seeking a second term, and Zain Suleymam.
Mr Amegbletor, a public relations expert and mechanical engineer, brings onboard 20 years of experience in communication, media, politics, and community organisation.
He hopes to contribute his expertise to improve the electoral performance of the NPP in the Volta Region by making the opposition more appealing to the electorate.
“This contest is not about me. It is about repositioning the NPP in Volta to win more hearts, more minds, and more votes in 2028," he stated in a communique copied to myjoyonline.com.
Mr Amegbletor outlined that the four pillars guiding his work in the office include amplifying the NPP’s message, strengthening party structures, engaging the youth and media, and defending, setting the agenda, and projecting.
He stated that he will “amplify the NPP Message: Proactively communicate government and party achievements in Volta in local languages and on all platforms.”
“Strengthen Party Structures: Work with constituency and polling station communication teams to build a rapid response and media-ready network.”
“Engage the Youth and Media: Build strong relationships with journalists, influencers, and grassroots voices to ensure our narrative leads public discourse.”
“Defend, Set Agenda and Project: Respond to misinformation with facts, and project the NPP as the party that delivers for Voltarians," he added.
He has served as the Ho Technical University TESCON President, Volta Regional Deputy Youth Organiser, Volta Regional Deputy Communication Officer, and Volta Regional Reg Communication Officer.
He was also the Political Assistant to the former Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and contested the Ketu North Parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections.
Mr Amegbletor is the immediate past Head of Corporate Affairs at the National Secretariat of the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service.
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