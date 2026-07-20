31 aspirants file nominations for Volta Regional NPP executive elections

Audio By Carbonatix
A total of 31 aspirants have filed nominations to contest various executive positions in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Volta Regional elections.
The aspirants are expected to undergo vetting in Ho, the regional capital, on Monday, July 20, after which successful candidates will be cleared to contest the elections.
Incumbent Volta Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah, is seeking a third term in office but faces a challenge from former Regional Secretary Joseph Homenya.
The race for First Vice Chairman will see incumbent Kenneth Kodjo Ayim contest against Steve Delanyo Klu and Joseph Kwaku Wilberforce.
Former Ho Municipal Chief Executive and former Ho Central NPP Organiser Divine Bosson is seeking election as Second Vice Chairman. He will face David Azim and Parlius Quarshie.
For the position of Regional Secretary, the immediate past Deputy Regional Secretary will contest Shabanton Moses Dutsrogbe.
Former Ho Central NPP Youth Organiser Titus Attamiah and Bright Agbowada will battle for the Deputy Regional Secretary position.
The contest for Regional Treasurer will pit Oxford Kwasi Agboli against the incumbent, Wisdom Gakpo, who is seeking a third term.
Five aspirants are in the race for Regional Organiser. They are Emmanuel Quarshie, Christo Wisdom Klu, Wotordze Godson, Ahiatsi Alfred Believe and Haliga Wisdom Wisdom Doe.
Former Regional Women Organiser Rejoice Afi Agyagbo is seeking to reclaim the position and will compete against Lebene Cate Gbeti and Patricia Etornam Hlorbu.
The contest for Regional Communications Officer features former communications team member Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor, incumbent Perry Kwashie Nuwordu, and Zain Sulleymam.
For the position of Regional Youth Organiser, Emmanuel Senyo Amekpleni will contest Destiny Prince Tetteh Kudadjie.
Meanwhile, incumbent Regional NASARA Organiser Adebayor Mudashiru will seek re-election against Abdulai Suala.
All aspirants must, however, be cleared by the party's vetting committee before they can officially contest the regional executive elections.
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