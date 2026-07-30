NPP to announce next steps after Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu acquittal

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will soon announce its official position and the next steps it intends to take following the Court of Appeal's ruling in the case involving former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.
In a Facebook post by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP said it has been closely monitoring developments in the case and was surprised by the decision of the Court of Appeal.
"The New Patriotic Party has followed with keen interest the rather shocking ruling of the Court of Appeal in the matter involving former MASLOC CEO, Madam Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu," the statement said.
The party said an official response would be issued after internal consultations.
"The Party will, in due course, communicate its official position on the ruling and announce the appropriate steps it intends to take in response to the decision," the statement added.
This comes after the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her earlier conviction and 10-year prison sentence.
In 2024, an Accra High Court found her guilty of multiple offences, including causing financial loss to the state and stealing, in connection with the alleged misappropriation and diversion of state resources during her tenure as MASLOC Chief Executive.
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