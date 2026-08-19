Stronger research, industry linkages needed to build a competitive digital economy – Deloitte Technology Senior Manager

Audio By Carbonatix
A Senior Manager, Technology and Transformation at Deloitte Ghana, Edward Aikins, has urged the government to place greater emphasis on research and strengthen the link between academia and industry if the country is to build a sustainable digital economy capable of competing globally.
Speaking as a panellist at the 2026 National ICT Week Celebrations organised by the National Information Technology Agency (NIITA) at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, Mr Aikins said a stronger collaboration between researchers and industry could help develop homegrown solutions, protect intellectual property and attract investments into Ghana's technology ecosystem.
According to him, this would be critical to building a complete digital banking ecosystem that goes beyond payments to support the formalisation and growth of local economies.
“The indicators are right, but getting value is the challenge. How do we move from organisational infrastructure to digital transformation agenda? We need to move to where individual organisations can build enterprise solutions”, he mentioned.
“We need to get to a level where innovation will drive growth in the ICT space. Research should be high on the agenda to develop products and solutions”, he added.
He also urged the government to introduce incentives for businesses that demonstrate measurable technology integration across their operations.
According to him, the adoption of clear technology indicators and incentives linked to industry-specific targets could encourage businesses to deepen digital transformation, improve productivity and accelerate Ghana's transition from digital growth to global competitiveness.
The members of the panel included Emmanuel Ofori, Director of Innovation at the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation and Sam Richardson, a technology consultant.
The one-week event has brought together policy makers, innovators, academia, industry players in Information and Communication Technology (ICTs), as well as Students and investors to deliberate and discuss the importance of collaboration and partnerships in driving Ghana’s digital progress.
The theme for the occasion was “From Digital Growth to Global Competitiveness: Building Ghana’s Next Digital Economy.”
Latest Stories
-
‘I was born in South Africa’, says beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina facing legal bid to deport her
44 minutes
-
Prince Harry and Meghan moving back to UK
54 minutes
-
Ghana’s output expansion largely driven by labour, capital rather than innovation – Opoku-Afari
56 minutes
-
Ghana is ready for nuclear power adoption – Gov’t affirms
1 hour
-
GJA@77: Media-government partnership vital to Ghana’s democracy – Shamima Muslim
1 hour
-
LUV FM High School Debate: Opoku Ware and St. Hubert Seminary book quarterfinal spots
1 hour
-
Stronger research, industry linkages needed to build a competitive digital economy – Deloitte Technology Senior Manager
1 hour
-
Economy experience high but unbalanced growth from mid-2000 to 2022 debt crisis – Former 1st Deputy Governor
2 hours
-
Tell Your Story: Political, business and industry leaders to share journey with young Ghanaians
2 hours
-
‘Gold cannot save you at 2am’ – Obuobia Darko challenges mining giants to invest in healthcare
2 hours
-
Wontumi’s incarceration will not stop his chairmanship bid – Palgrave
2 hours
-
Eurobond borrowings over 2007-2021 used for budget financing; Ghana borrowed US$15.59bn – Opoku-Afari
2 hours
-
Newborn baby found in dustbin at Kasoa Main Station toilet
2 hours
-
Ghanaian skincare brand KAEME wins DHL ESG Excellence Exporter of the Year award
3 hours
-
Ho Communique: Democracy Not for Sale
3 hours