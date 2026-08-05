Businesses urged to treat AI as a strategic capability, not just a cost-cutting tool

Edward Aikins

Businesses have been urged to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) simply as a tool for reducing costs as well as positioning it as a core strategic capability that drives innovation, growth and long-term competitive advantage.

Speaking at the 2026 Ghana AI Summit and Awards, Edward Aikins, Senior Manager, Technology and Transformation, Deloitte, said while many organisations have embraced AI to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, only a few are leveraging the technology to fundamentally transform their business models and create lasting value.

"Our research shows that most companies are using AI to reduce costs, improve efficiency, cut down delivery times and achieve some savings. However, organisations should leverage AI as a core strategic capability rather than simply as a cost reduction tool. Use AI to create sustainable competitive differentiation”, he noted, continuing that "since everyone has access to the technology, creativity will be the real differentiator." Stressing the importance of tailored enterprise solutions to drive growth.

His comments come months after the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation launched Ghana AI Policy, a framework aimed at shaping Ghana's AI and technological advancement as well as adoption.

Appropriate Infrastructure and Quality Data

Mr Aikins also emphasised that successful AI adoption depends on an organisation's ability to harness quality data across traditionally siloed institutions.

According to him, centralising data that sits silos is essential to unlocking AI's full potential, enabling organisations to generate more accurate insights, improve decision making and deliver greater business value, which fits the local market.

He further urged organisations to invest in future ready digital infrastructure capable of supporting the rapid pace of AI innovation.

He added that AI technologies evolve so quickly that systems can become outdated within months, making scalability and adaptability critical considerations in infrastructure planning.

"Design infrastructure that will support future AI capabilities. Your infrastructure strategy should enable you to scale because the technology is changing so fast. You need a long-term construction strategy that can keep pace with continuous innovation in AI," he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.