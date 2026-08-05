Kadjebi-Asato SHS seals 2026 NSMQ nationals place after commanding regional display

Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School has booked its place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after producing a commanding performance to win the Oti Regional qualifiers.

The school outclassed Biakoye Community SHS and Nkwanta SHS, leading from the opening round and never relinquishing its advantage.

Kadjebi-Asato SHS made an impressive start, opening up an early lead with 28 points. Nkwanta SHS trailed on 14 points, while Biakoye Community SHS managed just three.

The team maintained its dominance in the Speed Race, correctly answering the opening two questions to extend its lead over the chasing pack.

Although Nkwanta SHS responded with a spirited performance to remain in contention and all three schools competed strongly in the True or False round, Kadjebi-Asato SHS remained firmly in control.

The contest was effectively sealed in the Riddle Bonanza, where Kadjebi-Asato SHS answered two riddles correctly to put the result beyond doubt.

At the end of the competition, Kadjebi-Asato SHS finished with 52 points, comfortably ahead of Nkwanta SHS on 25 points and Biakoye Community SHS on 15.

The victory secures Kadjebi-Asato SHS the Oti Region's qualification slot for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz Championship.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.