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Daily Insight for CEO: Leading Through Disruptive Change

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  5 August 2026 2:24pm
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Insight.

Disruption is no longer an occasional event—it has become a constant feature of today’s business landscape. New technologies, shifting customer preferences, regulatory changes, and emerging competitors require organisations to remain alert and adaptable.

The CEO’s responsibility is not to resist disruption but to lead confidently through it. Leaders who anticipate change, make timely decisions, and communicate a clear direction help their organisations transform uncertainty into opportunity.

Disruption often creates the greatest opportunities for those prepared to embrace it.

Key Strategies:

1. Monitor emerging market and technology trends.

2. Strengthen organisational agility.

3. Develop multiple strategic scenarios.

4. Communicate change proactively.

5. Invest in continuous learning.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Regularly review external risks and opportunities.

✅ Encourage innovation in response to changing conditions.

✅ Build organisational readiness for future disruptions.

Actionable Tip.

* Ask your leadership team to identify one disruptive trend that could reshape your industry over the next five years.

Why This Matters?

Organisations that respond proactively to disruption strengthen resilience and maintain competitive advantage.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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