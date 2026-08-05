Breaking the myth: Governance as an enabler, not a barrier, in FinTech

Businesses, corporations, and institutions perform best when they are properly governed and effectively managed. This is especially important in Ghana's FinTech industry, which is still young and expanding. Strong governance is essential for ensuring sustainability, maintaining public trust and confidence, and supporting the overall stability of the financial ecosystem. Accordingly, promoting a well-governed FinTech sector remains a key priority for the regulator.

In Ghana, past financial sector reforms, particularly those that led to the resolution of several banks, savings and loans companies, and numerous microfinance institutions, were largely driven by underlying weaknesses such as poor governance practices, inadequate risk management, and overly complex, unsustainable business models.

Similarly, on the global stage, events such as the 2008 financial crisis, which officially began in December 2007 and ended in June 2009, and the 2023 banking turmoil, which saw the collapse of several US regional banks and Credit Suisse in Europe, have also been linked to weak risk management and unsustainable business models. These are clear examples of the consequences of poor governance.

Despite clear evidence of the importance of sound governance, some FinTech companies have yet to fully appreciate its value in their operations. Founded by technology-native entrepreneurs, these companies often perceive strong governance frameworks and practices as restrictive, believing they hinder innovation, introduce unnecessary bureaucracy, and reflect outdated approaches that do not align with the fast-paced nature of FinTech. As a result, good corporate governance is sometimes viewed as a barrier rather than an enabler.

This perception stems from a limited understanding of the purpose and practical value of governance practices. In reality, effective governance supports sustainable growth, strengthens risk management, and enhances credibility with stakeholders.

Against this backdrop, this article seeks to provide practical insights into key corporate governance practices that can add value to FinTech firms within the Ghanaian ecosystem and support their long-term success.

To begin with, it is important for start-ups to establish a Board of Directors that is appropriate to their size and stage of growth. The Board is responsible for setting the strategic direction of the company, providing effective oversight, and ensuring sound risk management. The presence of a Board, as the highest decision-making body to which Management is accountable, introduces an important system of checks and balances, thereby strengthening accountability and governance.

Although appointing a Board may be challenging, particularly for founders who built their businesses independently, it is a critical step towards building a strong and sustainable institution. There should be a formal and structured arrangement to ensure that the Board meets regularly to deliberate on key matters affecting the company, including its operations and financial performance. These meetings also serve as a platform for holding the Board accountable for its oversight responsibilities. It is for this very reason that, for regulated entities, the regulatory framework often mandates the establishment of a Board of Directors.

Furthermore, the roles of Board Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) should be held by separate individuals. Combining these roles can undermine the purpose of the Board, as it limits independent oversight and concentrates too much authority in one person. Separating them, however, helps to ensure effective governance by enhancing accountability and promoting balanced decision-making.

Another important area for FinTechs is the establishment of strong and resilient internal control systems. These controls help provide assurance that operational and financial information is reliable, timely, and accurate. Effective internal controls also help identify weaknesses or gaps in processes early, allowing Management to take corrective action to address them. In addition, they support compliance with regulatory requirements, reduce the risk of fraud and errors, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

It is important to note that remuneration structures in FinTech companies should be aligned with the size of the business, its financial position, and the roles and responsibilities of employees. Although aligning pay structures with industry rate benchmarks is useful, start-up founders who pay themselves disproportionately high compensation may place financial strain on the company and reduce its available resources. A well-designed and balanced remuneration framework helps promote fairness, control costs, and ensure that resources are used prudently. Ultimately, a sound remuneration structure supports the long-term sustainability and growth of the business.

In conclusion, strong corporate governance should not be seen as a constraint but as a critical enabler of sustainable growth and innovation within the FinTech sector. For a young and rapidly evolving industry such as Ghana's, the long-term success of FinTech firms will depend not only on technological superiority but also on the strength of their governance frameworks.

The lessons from both local and global financial sector challenges are clear: weak governance, poor risk management, and unsustainable business practices ultimately undermine confidence and lead to failure. FinTechs that embrace sound governance practices through effective boards, clear accountability structures, robust internal controls, and prudent remuneration frameworks are better positioned to build resilient, credible, and scalable businesses. As the industry continues to grow, stakeholders must recognise that trust is the foundation of financial services. Good governance builds trust, attracts investment, strengthens regulatory compliance, and ensures stability within the broader financial ecosystem.

Ultimately, FinTech firms that embed governance at the core of their operations will not only meet regulatory expectations but will also gain a competitive advantage, ensuring they remain innovative, resilient, and sustainable in the long term.

The authors are fintech and digital finance professionals with more than a decade experience in financial services, covering banking, payments, innovation, and financial technology.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.