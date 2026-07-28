Resources don’t build legacies; good governance does – MiDA CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), Alexander Kofi-Mensah Mould, has called for stronger governance frameworks to ensure Africa's critical mineral resources become a catalyst for sustainable development rather than conflict, insisting that the continent's future will be defined not by the resources it possesses but by how wisely they are governed.

Speaking at the opening of the High-Level Conference on Governance, Critical Minerals, and Conflict in Africa in Accra on July 27, Mr Mould said the global shift towards cleaner energy, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies had placed Africa's critical minerals at the centre of global attention, presenting an unprecedented opportunity for economic transformation.

"Future generations will not judge us by the abundance of the resources we inherit. They will judge us by the wisdom with which we govern them," he told participants at the three-day conference organised by the Open Society Foundations at the Kempinski Hotel.

The conference brought together policymakers, civil society organisations, development partners, researchers, and industry leaders from across Africa to examine how effective governance of critical minerals can promote economic justice, democratic governance, and peace while preventing conflict in resource-rich communities.

Governance will determine Africa's future

Mr Mould said although Africa's mineral wealth had become a strategic global asset, history showed that natural resources alone had never guaranteed prosperity.

He noted that while some resource-rich nations had transformed their mineral wealth into stronger institutions, thriving industries, and improved living standards, others had experienced instability, division, and conflict.

"The difference was never simply the resource. The difference was governance," he stressed.

Explaining what good governance should look like in Africa's extractive sector, Mr Mould said governments must ensure that the benefits of natural resources are shared equitably and that citizens are fully involved in the development process.

"Governance alone is not about managing resources efficiently. It's about managing expectations fairly. It's about ensuring that opportunity is shared, that institutions are trusted, and that communities see themselves not as spectators but as partners in development.

He warned that excluding communities from the benefits of their own natural wealth could undermine stability.

"When people feel excluded from the benefits of their own natural wealth, opportunity can give way to frustration. And frustration can give way to instability."

Beyond extraction

The MiDA Chief Executive urged African governments to shift the conversation from simply extracting minerals to creating long-term value through industrialisation, technology and local enterprise.

"The question before us is not simply how Africa extracts its minerals. It is how Africa governs this new era."

He challenged African countries to redefine success by focusing on the industries they establish, the technologies they develop, the skills they nurture, and the growth of indigenous businesses.

He also stressed that Africa's future did not lie in choosing between foreign investment and local enterprise.

"The future is not a choice between international investment and African enterprise. It is about building partnerships that create value for all while steadily strengthening Africa's capability, ownership, and leadership across the mineral value chain."

Acknowledging that reform often demands difficult decisions, Mr Mould urged participants to embrace honest dialogue.

"Meaningful reform has never begun with comfortable conversations. It begins with the courage to confront difficult realities honestly, respectfully, and with a shared commitment to finding solutions."

Putting people first

Mr Mould said discussions on critical minerals must ultimately focus on improving the lives of Africans.

"Behind every mineral deposit is more than geology. There are communities. There are families. There are young people whose aspirations are tied to the decisions we make."

He said the conference represented an opportunity to ensure Africa's mineral wealth becomes a source of peace and shared prosperity.

"This conference is not just about minerals. It is about people. It is about whether this extraordinary moment in Africa's history becomes a catalyst for peace, opportunity, and shared prosperity."

Concluding his address, Mr Mould described the governance of Africa's critical minerals as one of the defining leadership tests facing the continent.

"I believe every generation is presented with a moment that tests its leadership. This is ours," he said.

He ended with a call for leaders to leave a lasting legacy through responsible stewardship of Africa's resources.

"Future generations will not judge us by the abundance of the resources we inherit. They will judge us by the wisdom with which we govern them," he stated.

Mr Mould expressed hope that the conference would strengthen collaboration among governments, civil society, and the private sector, leading to practical reforms that would ensure Africa's critical minerals drive inclusive growth, lasting peace, and sustainable development across the continent.

The conference is serving as a high-level platform for dialogue, reflection, and collaboration on how Africa can advance democratic governance, economic justice, peacebuilding, and sustainable development through the responsible management of its critical mineral resources.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.