Moody’s upgrades EBID rating to B1, citing stronger finances and shareholder support

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has secured an upgrade in its long-term issuer rating from Moody’s Ratings, moving from B2 to B1 with a stable outlook.

The upgrade, published on August 14, 2026, reflects improvements in EBID’s financial position, asset quality, capitalisation and funding profile, according to the international rating agency.

Moody’s cited the bank’s sound solvency, resilient asset quality and continued shareholder support among the factors underpinning the upgrade. It also noted EBID’s efforts to diversify its funding sources as the bank expands lending across West Africa.

EBID said the latest rating represents further progress towards its long-term objective of attaining investment-grade status and strengthening its access to international capital markets.

AfDB’s entry as institutional shareholder

EBID identified the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) entry as its first institutional shareholder, approved in June 2026, as an important development in strengthening the bank’s capital base and institutional standing.

The partnership is expected to deepen cooperation between the two regional development finance institutions and support EBID’s efforts to mobilise resources for development projects across the ECOWAS region.

Commenting on the rating upgrade, EBID President and Chairman of its Board of Directors, Dr George Agyekum Donkor, said the development demonstrated the progress made in strengthening the institution’s financial and operational foundations.

“This upgrade is a clear recognition of the progress EBID has made in strengthening its financial foundation and institutional capacity,” he said.

“It validates the confidence that our shareholders, partners, and the international community have placed in us.”

Dr Donkor said the bank would continue to build its resilience while expanding its role in supporting development across West Africa.

“We are demonstrating that a regional development bank can be both ambitious and resilient, and that West Africa has a credible, effective institution ready to lead its development agenda,” he added.

Focus on infrastructure, energy and private sector growth

The upgrade comes as EBID implements its Growth, Resilience and Optimisation (GRO) Strategy 2026–2030.

The five-year strategy prioritises infrastructure development, renewable energy financing, private sector growth and climate resilience, with the bank seeking to expand its support for projects capable of driving economic transformation across the subregion.

EBID said it has recently advanced projects in infrastructure, healthcare and energy as part of efforts to expand access to essential services, support job creation and promote sustainable economic growth.

The latest Moody’s rating is expected to strengthen investor and development-partner confidence in EBID as it seeks to expand its financing operations and mobilise additional resources for development projects across West Africa.

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