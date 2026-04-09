EBID records strong financial growth with $722m disbursements in 2025 – President, Dr George Donkor

Dr George Donkor, EBID President.

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) significantly expanded its operational activities in 2025, recording new disbursements of UA 537.27 million (US$722.69 million), representing a 47.71 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

President of EBID, Dr George A. N. Donkor, disclosed this during his address at the 24th Ordinary Session of the Bank’s Board of Governors held in Accra.

“Our execution capacity has also strengthened considerably. New disbursements in 2025 amounted to UA 537.27 million (USD 722.69 million) – an increase of 47.71% from the previous year,” he said.

The strong performance was largely driven by increased investments in infrastructure and industrial development sectors, which also improved the Bank’s loan disbursement rate.

He noted that the Bank’s annual loan disbursement rate rose to 26.35 per cent in 2025, compared to 20.54 per cent in 2024, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

The Bank also recorded substantial growth in its project pipeline, appraising 25 projects valued at UA 1.09 billion (US$1.47 billion) during the year under review.

“Looking at the pipeline, the Bank appraised 25 projects in 2025, amounting to UA 1.09 billion (USD 1.47 billion). This represents a significant increase of 55.81% in value compared to 2024,” he stated.

The Bank’s financial position strengthened further, with total assets rising to US$2.39 billion, representing a 20.63 per cent increase.

“The increased activity is reflected in our balance sheet, which showed an increase in total assets of 20.63% to USD 2.39 billion at the end of 2025,” he said.

Profitability also improved, with the Bank recording a 13.3 per cent increase in profit margin to US$9.79 million.

Resource mobilisation also saw steady improvement, with US$510 million and €310 million secured from partners.

“I am pleased to report that the Bank mobilised a total of USD 102.48 million in capital during the year under review, thanks to payments from ten Member States,” Dr Donkor added.

He emphasised that despite global economic pressures, the Bank remained committed to its mandate.

“Despite these headwinds, our commitment to our stakeholders remained unwavering,” he stated.

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