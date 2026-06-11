Plea bargain request does not mean guilt – Wontumi’s lawyer

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

Andy Appiah-Kubi, lawyer for Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, has clarified that his client's decision to initiate plea bargain discussions with the state in the ongoing criminal trial over an alleged GH¢14.3 million loan fraud involving the Ghana Export-Import Bank (Exim Bank) does not amount to an admission of guilt.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Thursday, June 11, Mr Appiah-Kubi confirmed that proceedings have been initiated to begin negotiations with the state under Ghana's plea bargaining framework.

"We have initiated proceedings to begin plea bargaining agreement discussions. At this stage, we have asked for the commencement of negotiations with the hope of arriving at a plea bargain agreement," he said.

According to him, the move is in line with provisions under Ghana's Criminal Procedure Act, which allows an accused person to apply for plea bargaining at any stage of criminal proceedings.

He noted that plea bargaining discussions are intended to create an avenue for resolving legal issues in a manner that could benefit all parties involved, describing the process as an effort to achieve a "win-win" outcome.

Read also: Wontumi seeks plea deal in GH¢30m Exim Bank fraud trial — AG notifies High Court

"Under the law, an accused person may apply for a plea bargaining agreement. This is what we have done. We have entered into the process hoping that, through negotiations, we may arrive at a mutually acceptable outcome," he stated.

The lawyer emphasised that the application should not be misconstrued as an acknowledgement of wrongdoing by his client.

"There is no presumption of guilt. We have not entered into any agreement yet. We are merely taking advantage of a legal provision that allows parties to negotiate. That is all," he stressed.

Mr. Appiah-Kubi further maintained that Wontumi continues to enjoy the constitutional presumption of innocence and remains innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

"Our concern is that the accused person has the right to be treated as innocent until proven guilty. We are saying that he remains innocent, and that position stands pending the outcome of any negotiations," he said.

The clarification comes amid public debate over the implications of Wontumi's decision to seek plea bargain discussions, with some interpreting the move as an indication of culpability.

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