NPP describes Tamakloe acquittal as “travesty of justice,” demands Wontumi discharge

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe Attionu as a "travesty of justice" and "further evidence of a politicised justice system."

In a statement issued on July 30, 2026, the party alleged that the acquittal was "politically motivated, orchestrated and planned," coming barely seven weeks after Tamakloe was extradited from the United States and returned to Ghana on June 9, 2026.

The statement, signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, accuses the Attorney General of systematically freeing persons affiliated to the governing party through a series of noble prosequi and discontinuances since January 2025.

"What could not be achieved through the front door of a nolle prosequi given that the accused stood already convicted, has now been achieved through the back door," the statement read.

"The pattern is unmistakable: if you are connected to the government of the day, the criminal justice system will find a way to set you free, no matter how grave the findings against you, and no matter how many millions of Ghana cedis of the people's money are involved."

The NPP noted that Tamakloe was tried over a period of five years by a competent court, convicted in absentia on 78 counts, and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour. The party emphasised that the trial court found her conduct had occasioned a loss of almost GH¢90 million to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

"Anyone who has carefully read the judgment of Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe convicting Madam Tamakloe Attinou will appreciate the sheer weight of evidence that was available to the court," the statement said.

"That a conviction anchored on such an abundance of evidence could be overturned in this manner defies logic, law and common sense."

The party also questioned the timing of the appeal, noting that the Court of Appeal disposed of the matter with "speed and convenience" so soon after her extradition.

The NPP made four key demands in its statement:

1. The Attorney General should, "as a matter of consistency and fairness," immediately discontinue and discharge all appointees of the previous NPP administration currently standing trial.

2. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, must be immediately acquitted and discharged. The party described his conviction and sentence of 20 years' imprisonment with hard labour as "politically motivated and procured without sufficient evidence," adding that his lawyers have set out more than 20 grounds of appeal now pending before the Court of Appeal.

3. The Attorney General must render a full public account of every case involving persons affiliated to the governing party that has been discontinued, withdrawn or otherwise terminated since January 2025, together with the reasons therefor.

4. The Judicial Council and the leadership of the Judiciary must take urgent steps to restore public confidence in the administration of justice, which today's decision has "gravely undermined."

The statement concluded with a strong rebuke of the government.

"The message this government has sent to the world today is chilling: in Ghana, accountability is for opponents, and impunity is for friends," the statement said.

The NPP assured Ghanaians that it would pursue every lawful avenue, including a review of the Court of Appeal's decision at the Supreme Court, to ensure that those who "plundered the public purse" are held to account.

"The fight against corruption cannot and must not be a partisan convenience. Ghana deserves better. The public purse belongs to the people, not to any political party," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately file an appeal to the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal's decision, together with an application for a stay of execution of the judgment.

In a press release issued on the same day, the Attorney General stated that it remains "committed to the due process of law and is confident that the appeal before the Supreme Court will succeed."

This sets the stage for a significant legal battle at Ghana's highest court, with the NPP also indicating it would pursue "every lawful avenue" to challenge the decision.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.