Attorney General to challenge Sedina Tamakloe acquittal at Supreme Court; files for stay of execution

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The Attorney General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately file an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Court of Appeal's decision acquitting and discharging former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe Attionu.
In a press release issued on July 30, 2026, the Attorney General stated that it had taken notice of the Court of Appeal's ruling overturning the conviction of the former MASLOC boss on 78 counts, including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and breaches of the Public Procurement Act.
READ ALSO: Court of Appeal acquits, discharges ex-MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu
"Having received notice of the Court of Appeal's decision, the Attorney-General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately file a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court, together with an application for a stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination of the appeal," the statement read.
The press release, dated July 30, 2026, emphasised that the state is not backing down from the case.
"The Republic opposed the appeal by filing written submissions, contending that the appeal lacked merit and ought to be dismissed," the statement added.
"The Attorney-General remains committed to the due process of law and is confident that the appeal before the Supreme Court will succeed."
The Court of Appeal, in a unanimous decision earlier today, acquitted and discharged Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, who had been convicted in absentia by the High Court on April 16, 2024, and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour.
The appellate court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ankamah, Justice Emmanuel Senyo Amedahe, and Justice Samuel Obeng-Diawuo, ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
The court also held that the trial judge lost sight of the constitutional principle that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Lawyer for the acquitted former MASLOC CEO, Enoch Deegbe, speaking to Class News moments after the ruling, disclosed that the Court of Appeal based its decision primarily on the defective charge sheet used to prosecute his client.
Deegbe said his legal team had come on three main grounds—the defective charge sheet, lack of proper prima facie determination against the client, and attacks on the judgment itself—but the court dwelt primarily on the first leg of their submission.
Daniel Axim, Tamakloe's co-accused who was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, remains out on bail granted by the Supreme Court in January 2026 pending his own appeal.
He has served nearly two years of his sentence. Following the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge Tamakloe, and now the state's decision to appeal that ruling, the status of Axim's appeal and the broader implications for the case remain uncertain.
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