Police pickup carrying suspects crashes into trotro on KNUST campus, several injured

A police pickup vehicle carrying suspected cannabis smokers has crashed into a commercial car on the KNUST campus in Kumasi.

The incident occurred at the KNUST traffic light leading to Ayeduase.

According to reports, the police pickup, with registration GP 1035, was transporting about seven suspected cannabis smokers to the police station after they were arrested during an operation.

The police vehicle reportedly collided with the trotro, with registration AS 37 55-22, while crossing the traffic light.

Eyewitnesses say the police vehicle was travelling at a high speed with its siren on when it entered the intersection, while the traffic light had turned green for the trotro, resulting in the collision.

Several people, including some of the suspected cannabis smokers, police officers and passengers on the trotro, sustained injuries.

The injured persons were subsequently rushed to the KNUST Hospital for medical attention.

“One police officer sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene but was quickly picked up by the KNUST petrol cars to hospital to save his live no one died," an eyewitness said.

The crash caused significant traffic congestion on the KNUST campus, but other police officers later cleared the vehicles from the road to ease the situation.

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