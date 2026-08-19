Audio By Carbonatix
A police pickup vehicle carrying suspected cannabis smokers has crashed into a commercial car on the KNUST campus in Kumasi.
The incident occurred at the KNUST traffic light leading to Ayeduase.
According to reports, the police pickup, with registration GP 1035, was transporting about seven suspected cannabis smokers to the police station after they were arrested during an operation.
The police vehicle reportedly collided with the trotro, with registration AS 37 55-22, while crossing the traffic light.
Eyewitnesses say the police vehicle was travelling at a high speed with its siren on when it entered the intersection, while the traffic light had turned green for the trotro, resulting in the collision.
Several people, including some of the suspected cannabis smokers, police officers and passengers on the trotro, sustained injuries.
The injured persons were subsequently rushed to the KNUST Hospital for medical attention.
“One police officer sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the scene but was quickly picked up by the KNUST petrol cars to hospital to save his live no one died," an eyewitness said.
The crash caused significant traffic congestion on the KNUST campus, but other police officers later cleared the vehicles from the road to ease the situation.
Latest Stories
-
Promasidor Ghana unveils Onga Mix Tomato Paste, names Diana Hamilton brand ambassador
2 minutes
-
‘You admitted the loss, now account for the GH¢22bn’ – Minority hits back at GoldBod CEO
4 minutes
-
Gender Department raises alarm over rising teenage pregnancy in Ashanti Region
21 minutes
-
GJA@77: Ethical journalism foundation for strong, resilient democracies – UK Deputy High Commissioner
26 minutes
-
Police pickup carrying suspects crashes into trotro on KNUST campus, several injured
26 minutes
-
AMA Mayor apologises to alleged extortion victim, orders refund
27 minutes
-
Akwatia MP defends GoldBod, says IMF report didn’t blame it for losses
30 minutes
-
Building community after a merger: What UniMAC’s concord initiative can teach higher education
30 minutes
-
UN security official meets GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi
35 minutes
-
Two detained after French influencer’s scorched body found in vineyard
36 minutes
-
ORAL has been reduced to a tool for political convenience – Kwesi Botchway Jnr
37 minutes
-
6 in 10 businesses fail to properly account for VAT – GRA
39 minutes
-
US retail giant receives $1bn boost from tariff refunds
46 minutes
-
Angélique Kidjo makes history for Africa with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
46 minutes
-
Know when to wait, verify and publish – GJA President tells journalist
1 hour