All 6,300 GES staff recruited without clearance have been paid – Finance Ministry

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The Ministry of Finance says all 6,300 Ghana Education Service (GES) staff recruited in 2024 without financial clearance have now been paid, dismissing concerns about outstanding salary arrears.

The Ministry said the affected workers were inherited by the current government in 2025 after they had been recruited without the necessary financial clearance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, the Ministry said government subsequently took steps to regularise the situation and facilitate payment to the affected staff.

“In 2025, the Government inherited 6,300 GES staff who had been recruited in 2024 without financial clearance,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry, Cabinet approval was secured and the required financial clearance was issued to enable the payment of the workers in four tranches.

“The Ministry of Finance can confirm that all 6,300 staff covered by this arrangement have been paid,” it stated.

The Ministry also rejected suggestions that requests for financial clearance submitted by the GES were still awaiting action.

“The Ministry further clarifies that there are no outstanding requests for financial clearance from the GES awaiting action by the Ministry of Finance,” the statement added.

The clarification follows concerns raised by the Coalition of Unpaid Newly Posted Staff of the GES over alleged unpaid salaries and arrears.

The Ministry, however, advised any affected staff member who continues to experience salary or arrears-related challenges to seek assistance from the Ghana Education Service.

“Any staff member with an unresolved salary or arrears issue is advised to contact the Ghana Education Service for assistance with the relevant payroll or administrative matter,” it said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.