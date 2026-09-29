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Ghana, Saint Kitts and Nevis sign labour deal to strengthen protections for Ghanaian nurses

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 September 2026 5:43am
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Ghana and Saint Kitts and Nevis have signed an additional bilateral labour agreement to provide enhanced employment conditions for Ghanaian nurses recruited to work in the Caribbean country.

The agreement was signed in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr Geoffrey Hanley.

The deal provides for improved conditions of service for Ghanaian nurses, including enhanced salaries, health insurance and rent allowances.

The agreement also guarantees end-of-service benefits and other labour rights for the Ghanaian professionals who will be deployed to Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Mr Ablakwa described the pact as an important addition to bilateral cooperation between the two countries and said it would ensure that Ghanaian nurses receive stronger protections while working abroad.

“Ghana will continue to pursue impactful diplomacy which benefits the people we serve,” Mr Ablakwa said in a Facebook post on Monday.

He also commended Ghanaian professionals for their contribution internationally, noting that countries continue to seek their services and expertise.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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