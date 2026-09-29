KNUST, GMTF explore AI partnership to transform healthcare delivery

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is exploring a partnership with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and scientific innovation to healthcare delivery in Ghana.

The discussions took place when a KNUST delegation led by the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. David Asamoah, paid a working visit to the GMTF on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor.

The engagement focused on translating research and emerging technologies into practical solutions that can address challenges within the health sector and improve patient outcomes.

As part of the proposed collaboration, KNUST is seeking the support of the GMTF to make selected health facilities and centres available for a pilot programme.

The initiative would test AI-driven solutions in real healthcare settings, including their potential to support health professionals, improve service efficiency and generate data to inform decision-making.

The two institutions also considered the use of AI to strengthen the internal operations of the GMTF, particularly in data management, monitoring, coordination and the efficient delivery of its interventions.

Prof. Asamoah said KNUST was keen to work with the Trust Fund to move scientific research and technological innovation beyond the laboratory and into practical healthcare applications.

The engagement forms part of the GMTF’s broader efforts to establish partnerships with academic, scientific and professional institutions to strengthen specialised healthcare delivery.

The proposed collaboration is expected to create a link between research, technology and clinical practice, while providing an opportunity to test solutions that could eventually be scaled across Ghana’s health sector.

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