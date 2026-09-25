GMTF, GNPC open talks on stronger support for specialised healthcare

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) is exploring a strategic partnership with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to mobilise additional support for healthcare infrastructure and specialised medical services across the country.

The discussions between the two institutions are aimed at identifying areas where their collaboration could help address critical needs within Ghana’s health sector, particularly in improving medical support systems and expanding access to specialised care.

The engagement forms part of the GMTF’s broader strategy of working with major institutions to mobilise resources for interventions that can directly benefit patients and strengthen healthcare facilities.

Potential areas of cooperation include support for healthcare infrastructure and medical services, with the two institutions examining how a partnership could contribute to improving the capacity of facilities to provide quality care.

The discussions also come as the GMTF marks its first year of operations, providing an opportunity for the Fund to deepen its institutional partnerships as it enters what it describes as a new phase of expanded interventions in the health sector.

The Fund has been pursuing partnerships with institutions and stakeholders as part of efforts to complement existing healthcare resources and respond to identified needs in medical facilities and among patients.

A collaboration with GNPC could provide another avenue for mobilising resources and expertise for healthcare interventions, particularly in areas requiring significant investment in infrastructure and specialised medical support.

The engagement underscores the growing focus on strategic partnerships as the GMTF seeks to broaden its reach and contribute to stronger healthcare delivery across Ghana.

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