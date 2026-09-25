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The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Mr James Oppong Boanuh, Esq. (Former IGP), Abusuapanin Frank Addae-Adukrom Akwapim, Opanin Kwaku Asante-Adukrom, Opanin Amo Kwabena-Adukrom, Obaapanin Afua Kaaly -Jumapo, Obaapanin Akosua Pokua-Accra, Obaapanin Akua Darkoa - Adukrom. Opanin Alex Asante-Jejeti, Boakye-Appiah (Former President, National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO). ACP Florence Arthur (Current President, NARPO). DCOP (Rtd) Ampoo Duku, Chairman, Ashanti Regional NARPO. COP Arthur Osei Akoto (Ashanti Regional Police Commander). His Excellency (HE) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey. Esq, Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahel States, Lawyer Peter Kwaku Nti (Dida Chambers, Madina, Accra), Lawyer Edward Poku Nyama (Poku Nyamaa and Associates), Michael Alokore. Esq (Poku Nyamaa and Associates), Pastor Joe A Hagan (Retired SDA Pastor/ Special Advisor to Vice Chancellor, VVU Oyibi), Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie Ababio (Nsuta Adutwam Hemaa), Mr. Godfred Ofori Addo, Mad. Love Addo, Sampson Offei, Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Esq. (Retired Chief Director, Interior Ministry). His Excellency (HE) Dr. George Ayisi-Boateng (Former Ghana Ambassador to South Africa), Honourable K Osei Prempeh, Col (Rtd) Samuel Odoi Gyampo. Menye Wo Nam Study Group (Group of Lawyers), Kwabena Adongo.
DCOP Rtr Kwaku Ayesu Opare-Addo
AGE: 74
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
Laying-in-State & Filing Past: Friday, 2nd October, 2026 at the Ghana Police Training School ground, Patasi, Kumasi
Burial Service: Friday, 2nd October, 2026 at the Ghana Police Training School ground, Patasi, Kumasi
Interment: Old Tafo Cemetery, Kumasi
Funeral Rites: Friday, 2nd October, 2026 at the Ghana Police Training School Ground, Patasi, Kumasi
Thanksgiving Service: Saturday, 3rd October, 2026 at Amakom Adventist Church (SDA), Kumasi.
Family Gathering/Get Together: Saturday, 3rd October, 2026 at the Ghana Police Training School, Patasi. Kumasi
WIDOW - Mrs Comfort Opare -Addo
CHILDREN
Kwadwo Opare-Addo, Tutu Opare-Addo, Ayesu Opare-Addo, Fordjour Opare-Addo, Bryan Opare-Addo, Emmanuella Smith Opare-Addo
SIBLINGS:
Madam Love Addo(Accra), Rose Addo, Comfort Addo, Godfred Ofori-Addo (Accra)
IN-LAW
Mercy Banini, Mrs. Desire Emefa Opare - Addo (Australia)
GRANDCHILDREN
Oparebea Addo, Maabenanhyira Opare-Addo, William Ayesu Opare-Addo, Aaron Owuraku Opare-Addo, Keisha Nana Yaa Opare-Addo, Nilsa Opare-Addo
NEPHEWS/ NIECES
Eld. Henry Mensah Addo, Benjamin Kojo Addo, Samuel Anamuah Addo: Mavis Gifty Addo (Retired Educationist, Accra), Dr. Kojo Sasah (USA). Patience Addo (Takoradi). Emmanuel Prince Addo (Elmina), Mrs. Cynthia Cudjoe (Sunyani). Ms. Elizabeth Othere (Obuasi). Mrs. Efua Koma Wilson (Komenda), George Graham Addo (Takoradi). Nanabanyin Brown-Addo (Accra). Frank Anno Baah, Doris Anno Baah, Harry Anno Baah, Henry Anno Baah, Mrs Amma Sabean Adom(UK) and Siblings, Christian Bamfo, Mrs Nancy Adomako Oduro, Godfred Ofori and Siblings.
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