Gov’t building pathways for Ghanaian youth to compete across African markets – Opare Addo

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo

The government is seeking to position Ghanaian youth to take advantage of opportunities beyond the domestic economy by promoting skills, digital innovation and partnerships capable of connecting young people to employment opportunities across Africa.

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo said Ghana’s youth development agenda must evolve alongside the changing nature of work, particularly as technology and artificial intelligence increasingly allow skilled workers to operate across national borders.

Speaking at the Pan-African AI & Innovation Summit 2026 in Accra, Mr Opare Addo called for a borderless African talent ecosystem supported by recognised and portable qualifications that would allow young Africans to compete for opportunities across different markets.

He pointed to initiatives such as the AI for Youth Africa Fellowship and frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as important platforms for expanding opportunities for young people and strengthening the movement of skills across the continent.

The Minister said Ghana was already developing systems designed to make youth programmes more accessible and better connected to opportunities. The National Youth Tracker Platform and YouthXplore App, he explained, use data and AI-curated pathways to connect young people with jobs, apprenticeships, mentorship and capital.

He also highlighted the One Million Coders Programme and Adwumawura Programme as part of the government’s efforts to equip young people with skills relevant to high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, digital services, agribusiness and manufacturing.

Mr Opare Addo said government was also seeking stronger involvement from businesses in designing youth development programmes, particularly by ensuring that curricula reflect the skills employers actually need.

He said greater cooperation between government and industry could help create clearer employment pipelines and ensure that young people are not only trained but are also connected to opportunities to apply their skills and generate sustainable incomes.

According to the Minister, combining skills development with access to capital, mentorship and employment opportunities would strengthen Ghana’s contribution to Africa’s emerging talent economy.

He said the broader goal was to prepare Ghanaian youth to participate competitively in African and global markets while enabling them to contribute directly to Ghana’s economic transformation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.