Opare Addo engages French Ambassador on youth development partnership

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo has held discussions with France’s Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dimé-Labille, on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in areas that directly affect the development and empowerment of young people.

The meeting took place on September 24 when Ambassador Dimé-Labille paid a courtesy call on the Minister at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment. It formed part of ongoing efforts to build stronger international partnerships around youth development.

The discussions explored opportunities for Ghana and France to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in skills development and entrepreneurship.

The engagement also considered ways of using international partnerships to open up new pathways and opportunities for young Ghanaians.

For Ghana, stronger collaboration in these areas could provide avenues for young people to acquire skills relevant to changing labour markets while also supporting entrepreneurship and enterprise development.

It could also create opportunities for partnerships that connect youth development initiatives to wider international expertise and networks.

Mr Opare Addo said government remained committed to building partnerships that have a practical impact on the lives of young people and contribute to sustainable national development.

The engagement with the French Ambassador comes as the Ministry continues to place youth empowerment, skills development and economic opportunity at the centre of its efforts to prepare young Ghanaians to participate more effectively in national development.

The Minister described the meeting as part of efforts to strengthen international cooperation that can translate into meaningful opportunities for the next generation.

The engagement further underscores the Ministry’s approach of working with international partners to expand the opportunities available to Ghana’s growing youth population.

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