Opare Addo engages French Ambassador on youth development partnership

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare Addo has held discussions with France’s Ambassador to Ghana, Diarra Dimé-Labille, on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in areas that directly affect the development and empowerment of young people.
The meeting took place on September 24 when Ambassador Dimé-Labille paid a courtesy call on the Minister at the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment. It formed part of ongoing efforts to build stronger international partnerships around youth development.
The discussions explored opportunities for Ghana and France to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in skills development and entrepreneurship.
The engagement also considered ways of using international partnerships to open up new pathways and opportunities for young Ghanaians.
For Ghana, stronger collaboration in these areas could provide avenues for young people to acquire skills relevant to changing labour markets while also supporting entrepreneurship and enterprise development.
It could also create opportunities for partnerships that connect youth development initiatives to wider international expertise and networks.
Mr Opare Addo said government remained committed to building partnerships that have a practical impact on the lives of young people and contribute to sustainable national development.
The engagement with the French Ambassador comes as the Ministry continues to place youth empowerment, skills development and economic opportunity at the centre of its efforts to prepare young Ghanaians to participate more effectively in national development.
The Minister described the meeting as part of efforts to strengthen international cooperation that can translate into meaningful opportunities for the next generation.
The engagement further underscores the Ministry’s approach of working with international partners to expand the opportunities available to Ghana’s growing youth population.
Latest Stories
-
Adu-Boahene case: Atta Akyea files no-case submission, cites evidential gaps and missing witnesses
1 minute
-
Manchester City ‘found guilty of majority of 115 charges’
9 minutes
-
From abandoned ruins to model residence: How Techiman North DCE fulfilled 9-month promise
12 minutes
-
Francis Spio Jungo appointed to FanteFest 2026 planning committee
15 minutes
-
Roots and Routes uses health walks, air sensors and tree planting to tackle air pollution in Ghana
20 minutes
-
Stanbic Bank moves to boost electric vehicle through ‘Be Powered’ campaign
25 minutes
-
Tears in Damongo court as accused persons show alleged torture wounds while in police custody
27 minutes
-
Telecel Business Runaway in Takoradi equips SMEs with practical tools for growth
32 minutes
-
Education Ministry to meet teacher unions on Monday as strike begins over promotion arrears
36 minutes
-
Gender Minister calls for stronger financing, accountability to improve lives of Africa’s children
41 minutes
-
Shoot to maim illegal miners if ‘shoot to kill’ is opposed – Kwame Jantuah
41 minutes
-
24-hour Economy Secretariat to support 2026 Inter Tourism Expo
43 minutes
-
Ghana must produce more of what it imports to create jobs – Mahama
47 minutes
-
New cocoa producer price looms as COCOBOD seeks funding for 2026/27 season
51 minutes
-
From paddle and sail to smart ships: What maritime industry means to the world and why Ghana must turn policy into practice
51 minutes