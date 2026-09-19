Youth charged to prevent conflicts, promote peacebuilding efforts   

Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, Rt Rev Samuel Kofi Osabutey, has urged the youth to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence in their communities and other social spaces to help prevent conflicts.

He said young people must develop essential skills including effective communication, mediation and negotiation, and take up the role as active partners and participants in the peacebuilding process.

“We do not always have to wait for conflicts to escalate before we act. Sometimes, simply listening to both sides, encouraging respectful communication, and helping people to find common ground can prevent a disagreement from becoming a serious conflict…,” the religious leader said.

“We must learn to listen before responding, communicate without insults, respect different opinions, and seek solutions rather than trying to prove who is right or wrong.”

Rt. Rev. Osabutey was speaking at a workshop for youth groups in Jamestown, Accra, who were sensitised to conflict resolution, management and prevention strategies, amidst other social conversations.

He emphasised the importance of early conflict warning systems for effective peacebuilding and urged the youth to be alert to signs of escalating tension.

Rt. Rev. Osabutey advised the youth to be decorous in political activities and reject political vigilantism, hate speech, intimidation, and potential acts of violence.

He said the role of the youth as peace ambassadors should extend to online communities, where misinformation, hate speech, and inflammatory content were rife.

“Before sharing information, we should verify it, consider its impact, and avoid content that can incite hatred or violence…

“Our voices should not only be heard when there is a crisis. We should be part of conversations on conflict prevention, community development, governance, social cohesion,” Rt. Rev. Osabutey said.

He noted that youth actions, such as resolving a disagreement, preventing bullying, tolerating dissenting views, and encouraging dialogue contributed to social peace and unity.

Mr Frederick Mawuli Agbenu, Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), explained the various aspects of conflict prevention and management, which include, detecting conflict triggers, fair dispute settlement, and fact-checking rumours, and the role of stakeholders in maintaining public peace.

Participants were guided through the animated short film “Dinner for Two," which depicted how competition for scarce resources could prompt destructive behaviours.

Mr George Oko Mensah, Acting Regional Executive Secretary, Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, called for continuous dialogue, cooperation, communication and empathy in resolving disputes.

Mr Issac Prince Glorier, Programme Manager of the Greater Accra Regional Peace Council, mentioned the mandate of the Peace Council to include co-ordinating conflict prevention, management, resolution and building sustainable peace through networking and co-ordination.

The coordination extended to various stakeholders including chiefs, women, youth groups and community organisations to support the promotion of peace and national cohesion.

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