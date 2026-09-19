Deadly shark attack prompts rare kill order in Western Australia

A rare catch-and-kill order has been issued for a great white shark off the coast of Western Australia, after a man was killed while on a morning swim at a popular beach on Friday. His body has still not been found.

Authorities have said that beaches along the state's coast, including in the capital Perth, will remain closed until at least Sunday as the search for the shark continues.

It is the second shark attack in Western Australia (WA) this week, and the third fatal attack in the state this year.

The incident, at Sorrento Beach in Perth's north, has reignited debate about how to keep beachgoers safe in Australia.

The swimmer has been identified as 63-year-old Greg O'Neill, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has reported.

"Greg loved the ocean and was known as a passionate swimmer, sports lover, dedicated worker and an all-round generous, witty guy," his family said in a statement to the broadcaster.

Witness Jacqui Rapaic told the ABC that two men were swimming, but only one made it back to shore, and that she could see "a pool of blood" in the water.

Another witness told WAtoday that she saw the man being "mauled" as the shark "tossed him around like a fish".

Members of the public reported seeing a 2.5m-long (8ft 2in) shark at around the same time.

Authorities in Perth's Joondalup area, where Sorrento is located, said all beaches were closed "as a precautionary measure" and would remain so until at least midday on Sunday.

Pictures on Saturday showed the coastline being patrolled by a police boat and helicopter.

Catch-and-kill orders are rare and controversial in Australia, where great white sharks are a protected species.

WA Fisheries Minister Jackie Jarvis said that she took the "extraordinary step" of issuing the order after the shark was spotted by water police on Saturday morning, and "positively identified as the shark involved in the incident".

The minister said she authorised fisheries officers to "destroy the shark" if it could be captured because of the "exceptional circumstances" of the attack and the "hazard posed by the shark".

It is believed to be the first time in 10 years that such an order had been issued in WA, Jarvis added, emphasising that the order was not a widespread cull as the state has seen in the past.

The minister also said that the use of drones and tagging would be increased to help protect beachgoers.

Catching and killing sharks has a long and controversial history in Western Australia - there were months of huge protests in 2014 when the state government authorised a cull after a spate of attacks.

The incident in Sorrento is the second in WA this week - on Monday a 56-year-old man was bitten while surfing off the coast of Geraldton, 430km (270 miles) north of Perth. He survived but lost part of his leg, another surfer who rescued him told the ABC.

There have been five fatal shark attacks in Australia this year.

A 12-year-old boy died after he was bitten in Sydney Harbour in January, and three divers were fatally mauled in separate incidents between May and June - two in Western Australia and the third in Queensland.

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