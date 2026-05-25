Surf photographer attacked in water by ‘shark or sea lion’

The finals day of the World Surf League's New Zealand Pro event was paused after a photographer was attacked in the water by a sea creature that organisers believe was a shark or sea lion.

The incident happened as Brazilian surfers Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira competed in the men's semi-finals in Raglan on the North Island.

A 'code red' was activated with the event put on hold onMonday while medical teams responded.

Renato Hickel, World Surf League vice-president of tours and competition, said the photographer, Australian Ed Sloane, had "small puncture wounds" and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"We activate the code red when it's a sea life attack on a surfer or a photographer. This time it was our beloved water photographer and thank God he's in good spirits. He's well considering what happened," Hickel said on the WSL broadcast.

He added: "At this stage we're not certain if it was a shark or a sea lion. The doctor that was here helping on the scene was inclined to think it was a sea lion instead of a shark.

"Nevertheless very scary. Italo and Yago were very shaken. They saw the splash and the incident, so another reason to put the event on hold.

Sloane thanked the medical team and the WSL water patrol for their "immediate assistance" in a statement shared by the surf league.

"I am doing okay, I've had bites to my left foot and am getting medical attention," he said.

"I love this place and can't wait to watch an epic Finals Day," he added. "Cheering for everyone for a great finish to the event."

The event got back under way after several hours with safety measures including additional jet skis and a drone spotter to monitor the water.

It remains unclear what bit Sloane.

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