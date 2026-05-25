Respect rule of law, protect rights to safeguard democracy — Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called for strict adherence to the rule of law and the protection of individual rights as essential safeguards for Ghana’s democracy.

According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker, democratic governance can only thrive when governments, regardless of political affiliation, respect the rights of citizens and refrain from using state institutions to target political opponents.

“We should never put ourselves in a position where we see wrong as right when we are in government, and right as wrong when we are in opposition,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Mr Jinapor stressed that Ghana’s democratic progress over the years had demonstrated the importance of upholding the law and protecting civil liberties.

Protection of rights

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee noted that there had been instances under previous administrations where the rights of individuals appeared to have been violated, stressing that such actions should not be justified simply because a party is in power.

He also raised concerns over what he described as the increasing use of the criminal justice system in matters that should ordinarily be addressed through civil legal processes.

Mr Jinapor argued that cases involving alleged defamation should be pursued through the courts as civil matters rather than through criminal prosecution.

“As I grant you this interview, if I say something very horrible about a member of government, or even about the President, and I injure his reputation, what should happen is that I am condemned by right-thinking Ghanaians, and if the person feels defamed, the appropriate action is to go to court,” he said.

He criticised situations in which individuals are arrested, detained, or subjected to what he described as punitive bail conditions over comments made about political leaders.

“I’m not to be dragged through the criminal justice system, thrown into jail, and given onerous bail conditions, with bail being used as punishment,” he stated.

Mr Jinapor urged political leaders and state institutions to avoid practices that undermine democratic freedoms, warning that political power is temporary.

According to him, governments must guard against creating a cycle in which incoming administrations target members of previous governments or opposition figures.

“It is important that, in a democracy, the rule of law prevails, people’s rights are respected, and we do not create this circus where, after a change of government, members of the previous administration or the opposition are harassed,” he said.

Ghana’s democratic progress

Mr Jinapor further stated that Ghana had made significant democratic gains over the years and must not allow partisan interests to erode those achievements.

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