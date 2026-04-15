We were right – Abu Jinapor says global conflict warnings on Ghana’s economy now vindicated

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says global conflicts continue to have direct consequences on Ghana’s economy, particularly through fuel pricing and macroeconomic stability.
In an exclusive interview with JoyNews, he said conflicts such as the ongoing crisis in the Middle East have had negative spillover effects on developing economies like Ghana.
“The world would have been better off without this war, and emerging economies such as Ghana would have definitely been better off without this war,” he stated.
His comments come amid recent adjustments in global energy markets and ongoing domestic discussions over fuel price fluctuations and subsidy interventions.
Mr. Abu Jinapor also referenced the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing that its economic impact on Ghana had been underestimated by some critics at the time.
He said current developments vindicate earlier warnings that global instability significantly affects inflation, fuel prices, and fiscal planning in Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
When Legacy Speaks, The Nation Listens: Reflections on Mfantsipim@150 Launch
29 seconds
-
Aberewa Mrs Elizabeth Wiredua Asiedu
4 minutes
-
Mitch brothers celebrate mother with ultra-modern 10-bedroom mansion
11 minutes
-
Passing of Mr Oko Nortei Omaboe
11 minutes
-
Dzifa Gomashie inspects progress on CNC projects
21 minutes
-
Tieme Music artists earn multiple nominations at 2026 TGMA
23 minutes
-
President Mahama launches Free Primary Healthcare programme to boost universal health coverage
23 minutes
-
MTN Ghana appoints Richard Acheampong as Chief Home Officer
25 minutes
-
Hugo Ekitike: France forward to miss World Cup after Achilles injury
27 minutes
-
Prosecutorial power lies solely with AG, not OSP – Ansa-Asare backs High Court ruling
27 minutes
-
Who controls Ghana’s digital identity infrastructures? A cybersecurity perspective on sovereignty, risk, and the Ghana card
35 minutes
-
Trump threatens to fire Fed chair Powell if he doesn’t leave in May
38 minutes
-
We were right – Abu Jinapor says global conflict warnings on Ghana’s economy now vindicated
38 minutes
-
WHO estimates scaling up primary healthcare could save up to 60 million lives worldwide by 2030 – Health Minister
40 minutes
-
NPP alleges judicial bias, accuses some judges of partisanship
44 minutes