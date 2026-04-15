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We were right – Abu Jinapor says global conflict warnings on Ghana’s economy now vindicated

Source: Myjoyonline  
  15 April 2026 3:07pm
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The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor, says global conflicts continue to have direct consequences on Ghana’s economy, particularly through fuel pricing and macroeconomic stability.

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews, he said conflicts such as the ongoing crisis in the Middle East have had negative spillover effects on developing economies like Ghana.

“The world would have been better off without this war, and emerging economies such as Ghana would have definitely been better off without this war,” he stated.

His comments come amid recent adjustments in global energy markets and ongoing domestic discussions over fuel price fluctuations and subsidy interventions.

Mr. Abu Jinapor also referenced the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing that its economic impact on Ghana had been underestimated by some critics at the time.

He said current developments vindicate earlier warnings that global instability significantly affects inflation, fuel prices, and fiscal planning in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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