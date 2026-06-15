‘I’ll be staying out of the way’ – Southgate on World Cup punditry

Former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate says he turned down work as a pundit at the World Cup because he did not think it would be "helpful" to the side's chances.

Southgate resigned from his position after England were defeated by Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The 55-year-old led England for 102 games over eight years, guiding them to the finals of two European Championships and the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

"It's obviously a very different tournament for me this one, I've been at the last seven World Cups as a player, as a broadcaster, a scout and then as the manager," Southgate said in a post on Instagram, external.

"So this time I took a conscious decision not to do the TV. I didn't think it would be helpful for me to be talking about the team and I don't want anything to be misconstrued or thrown at them at press conferences, so best for me to keep out of the way."

England's World Cup campaign begins on Wednesday (21:00 BST) when they take on Croatia in Arlington, Texas.

They then have matches against Ghana on Tuesday, 23 June (21:00 BST) and Panama on Saturday, 27 June (22:00 BST).

Sir Alf Ramsey, 1966 World Cup winner, is the only other manager to have guided England's men's team to a major tournament final.

Southgate managed England at four major tournaments, guiding them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2022.

He said he believes England are "ready to win" a World Cup.

"Good luck to all the boys," Southgate said. "I know all the big knockout nights that we've had mean they are going to be full of confidence going into this tournament. They have overcome so many hurdles to winning - penalty shootouts, semi-finals, got so close - and they are ready to win.

"Hope everybody has a great month - and I'll be staying out of the way."

Earlier this week, England midfielder Jude Bellingham said "expectation" played a part in the Three Lions' group not connecting "as well as it could" and that players "needed to feel loved" this summer.

Of their Euro 2024 campaign, Bellingham said: "We had done well in 2018 and done well in Qatar [for the 2022 World Cup], and when it came to that tournament, we were seen as one of two or three teams that should win it.

"We were not playing particularly well, so even when we were winning, you didn't get the feeling you were as happy as you should be."

In a new BBC documentary, Southgate addresses the crisis he feels boys and young men are facing and explores what is shaping this generation's attitudes and outlook.

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